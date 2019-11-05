Conrad moves Centre for a tribal research institute in Garo hills

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said he had moved the Tribal Affairs ministry to start a tribal research institute at Chidekgre, near Babadam of Garo Hills at the cost of Rs 48 crore and the work will start within two months’ time.

He was speaking at the two-day national seminar on “The changing dynamics of tribal society in India with special reference to North Eastern Region” organized by the Department of Sociology and the internal quality assurance cell, Shillong College on Tuesday.

He added that there must be data and archives, documents on Meghalaya. He said that the idea of doing so was sown in is mind by his father, late PA Sangma when he had evening discussions with his late father.

Stating that identity aspect of the indigenous community is important to remember, he mentioned that when he previously visited the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) in search of a library to read about Garo culture but found that it neither had a library nor a museum.

“District councils are the custodian of identity and culture. We don’t have enough research and data”, Sangma said adding that there should be research and data on the past with reference to pre-independence and post-independence times.

He said that the institute would be centralized based not only for Garo Hills but entire North East.

Speaking about identity issues of tribals, he said the regulation on outsiders was a normal process and asserted that outsiders also need to register in hotels. “All we ask is to register before they come. It is not meant to deter anyone”, he said.

“We also look at economic development but protecting our identity and roots are important”, he said adding that there is a need to balance both.

Sangma said that it is not possible to have stability but to make sure that things are balanced. “We need to balance between identity, our roots and development”, he said.