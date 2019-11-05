Gomes suffers ankle injury as Everton hold Tottenham

Liverpool: Cenk Tosun’s header eight minutes into stoppage time salvaged a 1-1 draw for Everton against Tottenham in a match overshadowed by a broken ankle suffered by Everton midfielder Andre Gomes.

Spurs’ Son Heung-min was shown a straight red card for his foul on the Portuguese international, but the injury occurred as Gomes’s momentum saw him crash into Serge Aurier.

“It is a bad moment for us as a group and as a team. It’s more than a football game, this is the most important thing right now,” said Everton manager Marco Silva.

Tottenham led 1-0 at that stage thanks to Dele Alli’s strike just after the hour mark. The injury to Gomes proved a turning point with Son visibly upset even before he was shown a red card.

“He (Son) is devastated and in tears,” said Alli. “It’s not his fault. Son is one of nicest people you’ve ever met. He can’t even lift his head up, he’s crying so much.” Later Sunday, Everton confirmed the 26-year-old former Barcelona star Gomes had broken his right ankle and will undergo surgery on Monday. “Everton Football Club can confirm Andre Gomes will undergo surgery after sustaining an ankle injury in today’s game with Tottenham Hotspur,” the Merseysiders said in a statement. “After undergoing hospital tests, it was confirmed he had suffered a fracture dislocation to his right ankle. The club will provide further updates in due course.” Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino said his club had the utmost sympathy for Gomes. “We feel very sorry,” he said. “Was a really bad situation, very bad luck how he landed in the action. “We can only send our best wishes and (we are) devastated for the situation.” However, Pochettino believed the red card shown to Son was harsh, particularly as referee Martin Atkinson had first produced a yellow card prior to seeing Gomes’s injury. “I cannot agree with the red card of Sonny,” added Pochettino. “VAR must help the referee, I don’t know what is going on and what happens with this tool. Rather than help the referee it is creating more confusion.” Both managers were left frustrated at the use of VAR as both sides saw a strong penalty claim turned down in the second half despite a lengthy delay to review the incidents.

First Tottenham were denied as Son was upended by Yerry Mina with the score at 0-0 and then, after Alli opened the scoring, the England midfielder escaped unpunished from a handball inside his own box. (AFP)