Keep displaced Brus in Tripura: Pradyot Kishore tells govt

From Our Special Correspondent

GUWAHATI: Tripura royal scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya has urged the state government to consider accommodating the displaced Bru people in the state instead of sending them back to Mizoram while four leading socio cultural organisations of indigenous people of the state have also extended support to the refugees.

Manikya, who has resigned from all party posts and primary membership of the Congress, issued a statement on Monday expressing concern over the situation in the Bru camps of north Tripura ever since the Centre stopped ration supply and cash doles to the inmates.

“We have become refugees in our own land and it hurts me that we are in this condition because we are not united. The situation of my Bru/Reang people is grave and I have already sent 1500 kilos of rice, dal and other food items as an emergency for them for the last two days and today more food items will be reaching them. I also urge others to help our people in this time of crisis,” he said in the statement.

“Today, I would like to formally state that if India can accept lakhs of people from Bangladesh through CAB (Citizenship Amendment Bill) then why can’t we Tiprasa people accommodate and accept our Reang/Bru people in Tripura from Mizoram?” he asked.

“Many of them were displaced during the Dumbur dam fiasco and migrated to present-day Mizoram as well. If the government can consider giving 2700 acres of land for BSF firing range then why not land for our displaced people? Time has come for us to speak out and I want our Bru/Reang people to get land in our state of Tripura. Enough is enough,” Manikya said.

Four leading socio cultural organisations of indigenous people of the state — Jamatia Hoda, Tripura Juglai Butho, Bru Socio Cultural Organisation and Tripura Khatriya Samaj — have also extended support to the demands of Bru refugees settled in six camps of North Tripura.

This is for the first time, the organisations of indigenous community have decided to stand by the Brus who formally urged the Tripura government to ensure necessary help for the inmates lodged in the camps. (With UNI inputs)