Kovind awards physically challenged social worker

SHILLONG: Kanubhai Hasmukhbhai Tailor was awarded Doctor of Letters ( Honoris Causa) in NEHU by the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind during the 26th convocation of North Eastern Hill University on Monday.

Tailor, a physically challenged social worker from Gujarat, is the founder of an NGO under the name Disable Welfare Trust of India.

Despite being a Divyang, Tailor continues to work for the uplift of divyangs through his NGO.

He suffered from poliomyelitis at an early age and lost both of his legs but despite the challenge, he grew up fighting all odds and worked towards the cause of divyangs.

The NGO constituted under his stewardship has been rendering service to the welfare of divyangs in the country.

Speaking to media persons after receiving the award, Tailor said that if he gets support, he would open a branch of Disable Welfare Trust in Shillong.

Thanking NEHU for the honours, he said that any divyang can come to his NGO and the Trust would bear all his educational expenditure.

Earlier, the president congratulated Tailor, a Padmashri awardee, for bringing hope to many physically challenged people by his compassionate service.

“I appreciate this university for conferring ‘Honoris Causa’ upon him and thus highlighting the value of humanitarian service for our society and nation”, the president said.

Names of other awardees

Kovind also handed over a number of awards to students during the convocation programme.

The Dr. Shankar Dayal Sharma gold medal for the year 2019 was awarded to Taba Yehi from the Department of Botany in recognition of her general proficiency while the Srimati Sarada Krishna Iyer memorial award was handed over to Pdianghun K Warjri who secured the highest marks in the MA Political Science examination. The U Tirot Sing’Memorial Prize was awarded to Dicky Christopher R Sangma of Mendipathar College who secured the highest marks in Political Science in the BA (Honours) examinations and the Prof MK Khare Memorial Prize was handed to Mary Lalruatsangi who scored the highest in the MSc (Zoology) examination.

The Rajendra Kumar Sunaheri Devi Jain Charitable Endowment Award was given to Neha Dutta who passed the BSc (Honours) Zoology examination in the first class and the Professor MN Karna Young Sociologist Prize was awarded to Bichano Lotha from the Department of Sociology for being the highest scorer in the MA (Sociology) examination.

The Dr. DS Babu Memorial Award was given to Chinchanbeni N Odyuo from the Department of Education who secured highest marks in MA (Education) examination and the ‘U Kiang Nangbah’ Memorial Award was given to Jordan Kharsyntiew from the Department of Tourism & Hotel Management who has been adjudged on the basis of excellence and quality of rendering services to the people.

Diamond Kharkongor from the Department of Mathematics bagged the Professor SS Khare Promising Mathematician Award for being the highest scorer in the M.Sc. Mathematics examination, 2019.