Thai, Chinese artistes visit Sivasagar; enthrall with their performances

GUWAHATI: A troupe of 21 artistes from Thailand and China enthralled a select gathering through their performance at the Assam Tourism Complex at Rudrasagar in Sivasagar (Assam) under the aegis of Team Soulful Sivasagar headed by Deputy Commissioner, Dr M S Lakshmi Priya on Tuesday.

The troupe of international artistes, have come to participate in the on-going ‘South Asian Cultural Conference and Exhibition’ that began from November 1 last at Sukafa Samannay Kshetra in neighbouring Jorhat district. Noted folk artiste Jina Rajkumari has been coordinating with the team.

Accompanied by the members of the team ‘Soulful Sivasagar’, the artistes from Thailand and China visited historical monuments and tourism sites in Sivasagar including Siva Doul (Temple), Sivasagar Tank (man-made lake from Ahom Era), Ring Ghar, Talatal Ghar, Na-Pukhuri etc., The; Soulful Sivasagar’ team helped the artistes from abroad to get familiarized with the glorious past and magnificent heritage of Sivasagar district which was the seat of throne of Ahom Dynasty.

The Deputy Commissioner of Sivasagar district invited the team of foreign artistes with objectives to send the message from mission ‘Soulful Sivasagar’ across the countries frontiers so that larger number of tourists come to the historic district from alien lands.

The team of Thai and Chinese artistes was treated with a delicious ethnic lunch at the Assam Tourism Complex located at Rudrasagar (Rudra Singha Ethnic Village Resort) at the outskirt of Sivasagar town They were served with relishing ethnic and traditional delicacies.

As part of the initiative of the District Children and Adolescent Cell under UNICEF, a group of students performed traditional ‘Diha Naam’ and ‘Jikir’ before the artistes from Thailand and China. Through their presentation, the students tried to create awareness against alcoholism and misuse of internet.

On request of the Thai and Chinese artistes, the Deputy Commissioner presented a soulful rendition of Carnatic classical music composed by Saint Tyagaraja (Kriti: Samaja Vara Gamana, Raga: Hindolam, Tala: Adi) much to the delight and entertainment of the former.

Addressing the gathering, the Deputy Commissioner said that music has no language and can transcend all barriers into the heart of music lovers across the globe.

“Music has a unique power to strengthen human bonding cutting across the barriers of caste, community, language and even geographical boundaries,” she said

She apprised the team about various initiatives taken through mission ‘Soulful Sivasagar’ to usher in a huge transformation to the district’s tourism scenario.