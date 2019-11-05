Western Bypass project yet to take off

SHILLONG: The proposed Western Bypass project in Meghalaya is set to be delayed as the National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) is still doing its feasibility study of the proposed project.

Officials informed that the earlier alignment of the proposed road was very close by to Umiam Lake and hence the Government asked NHIDCL to change the alignment keeping in view the environment concerns.

As per the new alignment, the proposed road is supposed to start near Sumer in Ri Bhoi district and it would end near Sohpian Byepass.

The two-laning with paved shoulder of Western Bypass of Shillong from km 0.000 (Km 60.900 of NH40) to km 42.405 (Km 87.850 of NH-40) which is a 42 kilometre project is supposed to be taken up at a cost of Rs 258.37 crores.

The road is expected to reduce traffic congestion inside the Shillong city.