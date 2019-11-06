Delhi Police faces virtual revolt

New Delhi: Delhi Police was facing a virtual revolt from its rank and file on Tuesday as thousands of personnel laid siege outside the Police Headquarters, rejecting their chief’s pleas to go back to work.

The unprecedented protests were triggered by two attacks on their colleagues, one on Monday and another on Saturday after a parking dispute between an on-duty policeman and a lawyer which led to at least 20 security personnel and several advocates being injured.

Two FIRs were registered against a lawyer, who was seen in a video hitting a uniformed policeman on a motorcycle with his elbow and slapping him outside the Saket District Court.

Shouting slogans like “We Want Justice” and “Go Back, Go Back” as their senior officers appealed for calm, the surging crowd of protesters, some in uniform and some in civvies, gathered outside the Police Headquarters in ITO in the morning itself and were unrelenting in their demand as the hours passed.

By evening, many of their family members started moving towards India Gate in an effort to spread the agitation.

“Delhi Police officers are on duty around the clock so that the people can celebrate every festival without fear. But while making those sacrifices, they get thrashed on the roads. Don’t we have feelings or any rights?” asked Munesh Dahiya, the wife of a police officer.

Faced with the angry crowds wearing black bands, Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik came out of his office to assure them that their concerns will be addressed.

“We have to behave like a disciplined force. The government and the people expect us to uphold the law, it is our big responsibility. I urge you to resume duty,” Patnaik told the police personnel. “The last few days have been testing for us. A judicial enquiry is underway and I request you to have faith in the process,” he told the gathering.

He later told journalists that efforts were on to pacify the law enforcers and senior police officers were trying to resolve the issues.

“We have to first save the honour of our khakhi. Only then will we report for duty,” said a policeman.

Holding up placards with slogans such as “We are human in police uniforms”, “Protectors Need Protection”, the policemen and policewomen urged their seniors to stand with them to save the honour of the uniform. (PTI)