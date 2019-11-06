Govt should keep pushing Centre for fund: Hek

SHILLONG: BJP leader and Health Minister, AL Hek has a word of advice for the State Government asking it to continuously push the Centre for undisrupted fund flow for developmental projects.

Talking to media persons here on Wednesday, Hek said that the BJP wanted to bring all round development and for that to happen ,.the state needs to push the Centre constantly for undisrupted fund flow for developmental projects.

He said that as a national party they were looking to provide equal rights and justice to people who are residing in the state of Meghalaya.

“If we don’t pursue the matter, how will they give fund. If a baby does not cry, the mother won’t give milk , similarly we should pursue with the government of India for more funds,” he added.

It may be mentioned that Meghalaya depends a lot on central funds to carry out mega developmental works and had earlier received a record sanction of Rs 321.88 crores under the Central Road Funds (CRF )and also another record sanction of Rs 900 crore under the Pradhan Mantra Gram Sadak Yojna or PMGSY in 2018-19

Earlier the state would receive 80-90 crores under CRF.

However, the state also lost the National Health Mission as a penalty for not performing on various health parameters in 2018-19.

The opposition Congress had also attacked the NPP-led ruling MDA coalition stating that the government for almost one and a half year, rather than talking about new initiatives should complete standstill of the whole developmental initiative that has taken place as many of the infrastructures which were coming up very fast suddenly stopped not only in one part but across the state.