Govt yet to work out modalities

SHILLONG: The state government is yet to work out the modalities for the implementation of the ordinance on Residents Act.

After receiving many queries and concerns regarding the registration process for tourists and visitors coming to Meghalaya following the approval of Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Amendment Ordinance 2019 by the cabinet, the tourism department on Tuesday said it requires registration of non residents, including visitors.

“However, the modalities of the implementation of the ordinance have not been finalised. As of now, the registration process has not begun. The objective of the ordinance is to ensure safety of all visitors”, a statement issued by the tourism director said.

According to the official, the registration process will be designed keeping in mind the convenience of tourists who will be visiting the state.

“It will be a simple process with both online and offline registration options and it will be similar to registration in hotels. There is no need to wait in queue when visitors enter the state”, the government said.

“Meghalaya welcomes all domestic and international travellers. The tourism department wants the visitors to get information from official sources”, the government added.