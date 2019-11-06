Malaika says industry categorised her as dark skinned

Malaika Arora says she faced bias in the industry when she entered showbiz because of her dark skin tone. “I came at a time in the business when this whole thing about dark-skinned, fair-skinned was so prevalent and I was always put into the dark-skinned category so that was always there initially so ya that bias was always there,” Malaika said. Malaika expressed her views in an episode of Neha Dhupia’s #NoFilterNeha Season 4. The mother-of-one, who is often in news for her relationship status with actor Arjun Kapoor, also said that she doesn’t care about trolls. “Personally, I care a damn. The only thing that comes to mind is that I just feel bad for people out there who talk or behave a certain way. I mean like you gotta be really messed up in your head or you gotta be really low self-esteem or its gotta be some sort of you know for you to actually sit and belittle somebody or degrade somebody or be nasty,” she said. (IANS)