NEIGRIHMS probe begins

SHILLONG: The committee constituted to inquire into the activities of outside vendors in the Cardiology department in NEIGRIHMS started its investigation on Tuesday.

NEIGRIHMS sources on Tuesday confirmed that the committee, constituted by the Union Ministry of Health, visited the institute on Tuesday. It has been asked to submit its report within two weeks.

The inquiry committee was constituted after the Vigilance Division of the ministry received a letter from NEIGRIHMS requesting investigation into the suspicious activities by unauthorised vendors inside the hospital, moving around with medical consumables and entering restricted areas without prior approval of the Medical Superintendent. The composition of the inquiry committee, however, has not been shared with the media and the state government is also mum over the probe.

One of the terms of reference of the committee is to examine the veracity of the allegation of suspicious activities by unauthorised outsiders/ private vendors inside NEIGRIHMS. The committee is to prepare a report taking into account the comments of the vigilance section. It would also advise further course of action to the ministry besides making any other recommendations.

The NEIGRIHMS Director, DM Thappa, recently alleged that an “implant mafia” was working between the Cardiology department and Sanjo Medical for procuring pace makers, stents and various other implants.

On October 14, the governing council of NEIGRIHMS had decided to remove Thappa from the post.