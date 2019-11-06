No Amur Falcon fest at Umru-Tyrso villages this year

NONGPOH : Popular and annual Amur Falcon Festival is not being held at Umru and Tyrso village in the border areas of Meghalaya and Assam, due the indifference of the state government.

Speaking to media persons at Nongpoh on Wednesday, General Secretary of the Tyrso Valley Wildlife Protection Society (TVWPS) Alos Nongpoh along with the traditional heads of Raid Nongtung and leaders of the Hynniewtrep National Youth Front (HNYF) said that the society had to cancel the event this year due to the lackadaisical attitude of the state government.

Alos informed that Amur Falcon festival though used to attract thousands of tourists yet the state government didn’t provide any kind of developmental schemes to these border areas especially to improve road connectivity.

Nongpoh added that the people of these border villages had to face many difficulties perpetrated by the people from Assam as well as the Government of Assam, and that the villagers and the people of these border villages did not have the courage to inform or complaint because even if they do, the state government did nothing and they instead will become a target from the people from Assam.

Nongpoh lamented that this year, Assam government had taken chances by organising the Amur Falcon Festival in the same venue which is usually organised by the TVWPS earlier, which clearly shows that the Assam Government is more serious when it comes to border developments.

When asked about the boundary disputes with Assam, Nongpoh said that, it was useless to talk about the boundary issue, as the governmen was not serious to provide developmental schemes especially road connectivity, the backbone of any kind of development.

Sadon K Blah also informed that, the Federation would soon hold meeting with all the traditional heads, the headmen and residents of Block-I and Langpih areas before coming to any final decision and that till date, the federation is still pursing and pressuring the state government to solve the long pending boundary dispute with Assam.

Blah further added that the Federation will take its final call on the border issue after getting the views and opinion of the leaders and people of these border villages in the next few days to come before deciding its future course of action.