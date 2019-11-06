No proposal on government formation from Sena: BJP

Mumbai: The ongoing political stalemate in Maharashtra continued with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday saying that it has “not received any proposal” from Shiv Sena on forming the next government in the state.

“We have not received any proposal from the Shiv Sena on government formation so far. We are waiting for it and our doors are open for them 24 hours. We shall discuss it as soon as we get the proposal. We shall form the new government of the ‘Maha-Yuti’ as soon as possible,” said Maharashtra BJP President Chandrakant Patil.

He reiterated that a BJP-led government, along with Shiv Sena and other allies in the ‘Maha-Yuti’, would be sworn-in under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

“The BJP central leadership has selected Fadnavis as the leader of the party and he has been elected the leader of the legislative party unanimously. The entire party is behind Fadnavis and the next government will be formed under his leadership,” Patil declared.

“The people of Maharashtra have given a clear mandate in favour of the ‘Maha-Yuti’. We respect the people’s verdict and shall form the new government on a top priority,” Patil assured.

He said the BJP was willing to take along all partners in the ruling alliance in this matter to give the state a new government — effectively throwing the ball back in Sena’s court.

Patil was interacting briefly with the media after emerging from a state BJP core committee meeting on Tuesday which was chaired by Fadnavis with the participation of several ministers and top leaders. While Sena President Uddhav Thackeray declined to comment on this in Nanded, party MP Sanjay Raut shot back: “What proposal? Whatever (the 50:50 formula) was decided before the Lok Sabha elections is the proposal. Nothing more and nothing less.” (IANs)