Police crackdown reduces drugs supply in city

SHILLONG: The drugs supply in the city has gone down following the continuous crackdown by Meghalaya police, however, the concern still remains as the supply has not completely stopped.

Sources from the police, who are specifically dealing with drugs, said that the dealers have now shifted their route as they no longer use the Silchar-Khliehriat road. They are following the Guwahati-Shillong road to transport drugs.

However, it is also a daunting task for the police to keep a tab on the busy Guwahati-Shillong road due to the large number of vehicles which enter the city every day.

Stating that the drugs market has taken a hit in Shillong following the recent crackdown, sources informed that earlier one puriya of heroin was sold at Rs 200 and now the standard rate for one Puriya is Rs 400 since the supply of drugs in the town has reduced.

The police got busy during the visit of the President of India but they will once again shift its focus on the drugs market in the city.

Sources also said that the people who bring drugs are smart and they keep on changing their strategy and earlier, huge consignments were sent to Shillong which made them suffer massive losses but now they are sending contraband items in small supplies and police have reacted accordingly to their changed strategy.

It was also informed that the police are continuing its crackdown on drug peddlers in the city and recently, a group of people were arrested from Madanrting along with 18 boxes containing heroin.

This year alone, the police have seized drugs worth crores of rupees and several people, including peddlers, have been arrested in this connection.