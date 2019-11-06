Woman with mental illness kills self, 3 of her children

TURA: A 21-year-old woman who was reportedly suffering from mental illness murdered her of three lchildren and later killed herself on Tuesday afternoon in the Dainadubi region of North Garo Hills district. This gruesome incident was discovered by the husband of the deceased woman when he returned home.

The husband, Martin W Sangma had left home in the village of Lower Tombuma to procure some traditional herbal medicines from an Assam village of Bolbolla in Goalpara to treat his wife, Mimi Samchi K Sangma, who had been ailing with mental sickness for the past three months.

When he returned at around 3 O’clock in the afternoon, he found to his horror that his three little children had been gruesomely killed with their throats slit inside their bedroom. His wife was also found dead with a stab wound to the side of her neck.

The three children whose young lives were so tragically taken have been identified as Grikkat K Sangma (5 years), Chekam Wedo (2 years 3 months) and Chegasa Pangkame (1 year 3 months).

Preliminary enquiry by police indicated that the mother had killed her own children before taking her own life by using a kukuri, a dagger without a handle that was found in the same room.

During questioning to rule out any foul play, the husband, relatives of his deceased wife and immediate neighbours told police that she had been under some kind of mental illness for a long time and it had aggravated in the last three months, informed North Garo Hills superintendent of police, Sacheng Marak.

Living on meagre earnings working as a labourer, the husband had no financial assistance to seek expert medical care and had resorted to traditional medicines to try and cure his wife when tragedy occurred.

A post mortem and a magisterial inquest have been conducted on the victims even as investigations continue to rule out any foul play.