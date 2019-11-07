Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet in untitled family dramedy

Actors Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh will team up for the first time for an untitled family dramedy.

Kaashvie Nair, who had earlier assisted filmmaker Nikkhil Advani on his sports-drama Patiala House and the 2013 action thriller D-Day, and also co-directed the TV series POW: Bandi Yuddh Ke, will be making her feature film debut as a director with this upcoming film.

Arjun said that when the film’s team gave him a narration, he knew instantly that it was a special script.

“I have grown up in a joint family, so I understood that it’s the biggest pillar of love, strength and support. That’s the essence of our film, which has its heart in the right place. I’m having a blast even during the prep,” said the son of producer Boney Kapoor. (IANS)