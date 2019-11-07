BJP minister wants CAB as state subject

Cong manufacturing conspiracy theories: Kohli

SHILLONG: BJP leader and Health Minister AL Hek on Wednesday reiterated that the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB), if legislated, should be a state subject.

“Like law and order is a state subject, CAB should also be looked after by the state government for the welfare of the state,” he said.

The state government was the first to oppose the CAB and Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has been championing the concerns and opposition of the people to it at the Centre.

The BJP has also hit back at the Congress MP and former Union minister Jairam Ramesh for his accusation that the CAB and NRC are instruments of the RSS and the BJP.

BJP Meghalaya in-charge, Nalin Kohli on Wednesday said the Congress party is fixated with manufacturing conspiracy theories.

He added that the Congress party is making malicious attacks on the BJP since they lack the wherewithal to act as a responsible opposition and try and take on BJP on facts.

Earlier, Ramesh had maintained that the Congress is seeking support of other political parties as well and it is opposing CAB as it is a Bill to divide the Indian society.

Terming CAB as anti-secular which goes against the preamble and the constitution, Congress had made it clear that their leaders would visit all other Northeastern states to study the effect of issues such as the CAB and the NRC.

The Congress has been vocal about their opposition to CAB and has been maintaining time and again that it will spell disaster for the nation.

Meanwhile, civil society groups and student bodies remain opposed to it and have been time and again hitting the streets and making their stand amply clear to it.

The Khasi Students Union had earlier also made it clear that if CAB is forced on the region, the BJP at the Centre and its leaders at the state will be responsible for the aftermath.

The Union Home Minister, Amit Shah has recently also expressed his willingness to visit the Northeastern states and take the views and aspirations of the people into account before going ahead with the CAB.