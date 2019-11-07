Meghalaya pip Manipur

Shillong: Meghalaya won their U-23 Men’s One-Day Trophy plate group match by a convincing seven wickets with 25 overs to spare over Manipur in Cuttack on Wednesday.

Fine work with the ball and in the field saw Meghalaya dismiss Manipur for just 89 after the former won the toss and chose to field first. Akash Choudhary (3/19) and Elchiang Momin (3/23) were the star bowlers for Meghalaya. Aditya Verma (2/12), Arbin Singh (1/8) and Mukesh Ray (1/9) were the other wicket-takers as Manipur were dismissed in 34.3 overs. In the chase Meghalaya cruised to 90/3, knocking off the required runs in just 25 overs.