National Nuggets

Students thrash teacher in UP for objecting to misbehaviour

Prayagraj: A teacher was thrashed by a group of male students and their guardians after he reprimanded them for allegedly misbehaving with girls at a college in the Soraon area. According to police, the accused students misbehaved with some girls during a health check-up camp at the premises of Aadarsh Janata Inter College on Tuesday. The teacher pulled up the students who were misbehaving. The students later went to their homes and brought their family members who brutally beat the teacher with sticks. The unruly students also ransacked the school. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Nagendra Singh said that a case had been registered and investigations are on. The accused boys are reportedly absconding. One of the parents, however, said that some boys accidentally fell on some girl students during the health check up and the teacher assaulted them and also abused them. (IANS)



One lynched in Jharkhand

Ranchi: A man died and another was seriously injured after being brutally thrashed by a crowd on suspicion of theft in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad, police said on Wednesday. According to the police, the incident took place at a service centre in the Govindpur colony on Tuesday night. The two were trying to steal the battery from a truck when the truck driver saw them and immediately shouted for help. A group of people gathered at the spot and started thrashing the two youths. The police reached the spot after someone alerted them. One of the youth, Akhtar Ansari, was rescued from the violent crowd while the other youth, Mubarak Ansari was found dead by the police. Five people have been detained in connection with the incident. In June, Tabrez Ansari was brutally thrashed by a mob on charges of stealing a bike. Tabrez died after a few days of the lynching incident. (IANS)



Snake creates stir at metro station

New Delhi: A five-foot-long rat snake created quite a stir among passengers at Dwarka Sector-21 metro station on Tuesday evening before being caught and released in the wild. A wildlife conservation NGO said passengers spotted the snake trying to make its way to the platform, leading to commotion that made it dart under the stairs. After receiving a call from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation staff, a two-member team of the NGO traced the snake to its last known location. ‘After ensuring that all potential hiding places and escape routes were blocked off, the rescuers carefully transferred the snake into a safe transport container,’ the NGO said. (PTI)



Bengal celebrates Rosogolla festival

Kolkata: West Bengal government will celebrate a four-day Rosogolla festival in the city from November 14. On this day, in 2017, Bangla got the geographical indication (GI) tag for the sweet. Hence the plan to commemorate the day. This festival will be organised by the Food Processing Department. Last year, HIDCO had organised Rosogolla Festival at Misti Hub near Eco Park in New Town. The department is now engaged in meeting sweetshop-owners all over Bangla and making them aware of making Rosogolla in the proper way, for which the GI tag was given. This will ensure the validity of the GI tag. (UNI)



Saffron shawl for poet’s statue

Chennai: Leader of Hindu Makkal Katchi (HMK) Arjun Sampath on Wednesday draped the statue of Tamil saint-poet Thiruvalluvar in Pillaiarpatti with a saffron shawl and applied sacred ash on the forehead and biceps and put a rudraksha chain around his neck. Garlanding the statue he also prayed before it. The statue was defiled couple of days back by some miscreants. The desecration came after DMK President M.K. Stalin on Sunday termed the BJP’s attempt to saffronise Thiruvalluvar to grow the party in the state as “Tamil betrayal”. Stalin was reacting to a tweet by the BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit which posted a portrait of Thiruvalluvar in a saffron ‘dhoti’ with sacred ash on his forehead and biceps. Along with the image, a couplet by Thiruvalluvar questioning the use of education for a person if he/she didn’t pray at the god’s feet was also posted. (IANS)



Police arrest 3 in Kashmir

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday have arrested three persons involved in threatening and intimidation of locals at Awantipora in Pulwama district, the police said. Three persons were arrested and incriminating materials which include threat posters were recovered from their possession. Initial investigation reveals that these individuals were involved in publishing and circulation of threat posters issued by proscribed terror outfits Hizbul Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Taiba in Ladhoo area of Khrew near Awantipora. An FIR (No 58/2019) under relevant sections of law has been registered at Khrew police station. Incriminating materials recovered from their possession have been taken into records for further investigation. (IANS)

