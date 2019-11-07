Sonowal meets PM to apprise state’s issues

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday at the latter’s official residence in New Delhi and discussed several issues concerning the state.

During the meeting, Sonowal apprised the Prime Minister of the prevailing public mood in Assam in the wake of the proposed Naga peace accord. He also had an elaborate discussion on the revival plan on the Hindustan Paper Corporation’s Paper Mills namely Nagaon Paper Mill at Jagiroad and Cachar Paper Mill at Panchgram. Taking into consideration of the future of the employees, Chief Minister Sonowal requested Modi to take steps for their revival.

Chief Minister also sought Prime Minister Modi’s help for the on-going expansion of Numaligarh Refinery Limited and maintaining its present status as the Union Public Sector Undertaking.

Prime Minister Modi assured Sonowal that the Centre would keep the interests and aspirations of the people of Assam before taking any decision.

Chief Minister Sonowal also invited Prime Minister for the inauguration of Khelo India Youth Games to be held in Guwahati from January 10, 2020. At the same time Sonowal also requested the Prime Minister to Sankardeva Award presentation ceremony.