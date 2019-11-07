Superstore gets extended season five order

Superstore has snagged additional four episodes for its ongoing fifth season.

According to a website, the development brings the count of episodes for the NBC workplace sitcom in this installment to a total of 22. The previous two seasons also had 22 episodes each.Created by Justin Spitzer, the comedy is set in a fictitious big-box utility store ‘Cloud 9’. The extension for Superstore comes as NBC’s new comedies have struggled somewhat this season. (PTI)