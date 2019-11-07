Teachers’ ‘last resort’ attempt to get pending dues released

TURA: With the festive season drawing near, SSA teachers from Garo Hills are doing everything they can to get their pending dues released by the concerned authority.

The teachers under the banner of the All Garo Hills SSA School Teachers’ Association (AGHSSASTA) on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to Education Minister Lakhmen Rymbui urging him to look into the release of their three months pending dues.

“We are yet to receive our salaries from August to October. This has led to a lot of economic problems and we are finding it difficult to meet our day to day domestic needs,” the teachers stated in their memorandum.

Pointing out that their children’s annual examinations were approaching, the teachers expressed fear that they might not be allowed to appear for the same if they were unable to clear necessary payments like school fees, tuition fees and bus fees etc. Meanwhile, informing of the decision taken by the association during its annual conference in Chokpot of South Garo Hills on October 26, the teachers demanded that their pending salaries be released before November 13 or they would be left with no other option but to launch a democratic agitation all across Garo Hills.