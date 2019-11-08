FIR against man for raping 7-yr-old

From Our Correspondent

TURA: An FIR has been filed against a person at Phulbari police station in West Garo Hills accusing him of raping a seven-year-old girl. The FIR was filed by the victim’s parents at Phulbari Police Station on Wednesday.

According to the FIR, the incident took place in a paddy field around 10 am on October 5 when the minor girl had gone out to answer the call of nature.

The accused, identified as Sopur Alom, who had also gone there to cut grass, allegedly dragged the minor to the field and committed the crime. The incident came to light after the victim who fainted on being assaulted, regained her consciousness, returned home and narrated her ordeal to her parents.

As per the revelations, the accused also threatened her with dire consequences with a sickle if she disclosed the crime.

Meanwhile, a public rally was organised by the All Meghalaya Minority Students’ Union at Phulbari on Thursday in which people while holding placards and banners demanded justice for the victim.