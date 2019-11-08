KSU firm on opposing CAB

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG: The Khasi Students’ Union has made it clear that the central as well as the state BJP leadership would have to take the entire responsibility if the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre enacts the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. KSU president Lambok Marngar on Thursday said if the Centre passes the bill in parliament, not only the central leadership but the state leadership of the BJP will have to take responsibility. “We will see what happens in the near future,” Marngar said.

Stating that their opposition to the CAB remains firm even if the Union Home Ministry initiates any consultation with the stakeholders on it, he added that the Union has already made it very clear to the Joint Parliamentary Committee that they will not accept the bill. He said that the government is hell bent on seeing through the CAB despite opposition from the people of the North East. “It is a clear message that they totally disregard the sentiments of the people of the North East,” he added. He informed that the NESO of which KSU is an affiliate has decided to start an agitation opposing the CAB from November 18.