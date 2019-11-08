Police arrest WhatsApp group admin

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG: Police have arrested the main accused behind the WhatsApp group ‘United for Equality’.

The arrested person is the group admin of ‘United for Equality’ and also of another group.

Police have the location of some others who had posted communal statements in the group, an official said, adding that the person from Mawprem, who was caught by KSU, did not make very aggressive comments and was just an “add on”.

Though he is in police custody, he would be released, the police official said.

There are altogether six boys who are on the police radar as they were the most aggressive with their comments in the WhatsApp group,” the official said.

An FIR has already been filed against the WhatsApp group.