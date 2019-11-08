Road blockade against Dadenggre SDO’s transfer

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG: The All Dadenggre Sub-Division People’s Movement (ADSPM) on October 29 had held a general public meeting at Dadenggre bazaar in protest against the government’s sudden move to transfer Dadenggre SDO Ramakrishna Chitturi.

In a statement, the ADSPM also said that they had submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma requesting him to revoke the transfer order of Chitturi.

The ADSPM also said that a seven-day deadline to revoke the transfer order of the SDO was given to the government, adding that there has been no response from the government even after the completion of the deadline.

The ADSPM has also called for a night road blockade on November 11 and 12 from 7pm to 5am in Dadenggre sub-division including jengjal NH 51.

It has further urged the public for its cooperation during the blockade.