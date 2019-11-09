Hasina harps on rail, road links to improve connectivity

SHILLONG: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina reminded Chief Minister Conrad Sangma about the possibilities of rail and road links to North East to improve connectivity.

“Connectivity is very important and waterway is something we can develop. The Bangladesh prime minister informed that there are a number of projects under railways and under road connectivity which will allow access to North East through Chittagong”, Sangma said after his meeting with Hasina on Thursday.

Curiously, the Khasi Hills is not prepared for rail links due to objections from pressure groups and the only possibility is in Garo Hills.

Tourism and issues related to power sector, mining, agriculture and horticulture also figured in the meeting between Sangma and the Bangladesh prime minister.

According to the chief minister, the meeting with Hasina was a positive one in which issues relating to the relationship with Meghalaya and Bangladesh and India as a whole was discussed especially on economic possibilities.

The chief minister also spoke about the heritage and the linkage between the past history that India and Bangladesh shares, specifically with Meghalaya. He informed her about the visit to the prison where U Tirot Sing Syiem, the Khasi freedom fighter was jailed.

Sangma spoke to Hasina that linking the cultural heritage with Bangladesh will be a starting point to build a stronger relationship and to take economic relationship forward.

To a query, he said to take matters forward Meghalaya will discuss the involvement of the governments of the two countries.

He added that for a start, the existing entry and exit points, Integrated Check Points (ICPs), infrastructure, land custom stations, border haats are to be ensured that the infrastructure in these locations and the movement of people and goods should be streamlined as far as possible with technological intervention.

He said, “With that aspect, we are moving with the government of India, the Home Ministry, Commerce Ministry and the External Affairs Ministry”.