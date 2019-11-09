International, National players at 2nd Orientation of flexible courses at USTM

Orientation of “I Can I Will” at USTM

GUWAHATI: A special orientation programme was conducted by the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) which was meant for students ranging from international record holding sportspersons to physically challenged ones who desire to study, work and show the world that they are equally able to make a difference in life and society.

“I Can I Will Academy” of USTM which was introduced in the last year has held its second orientation programme on Satrday where students with varied educational qualification from 10th pass to Post Graduates participated to pursue higher education as well as hone their talents in various skill development courses provided by the university, completely free of cost. Today’s programme was participated by 23 such students along with some of their guardians and it was addressed by USTM Chancellor Mahbubul Hoque and Director Administration Dr Balendra K Das.

Addressing the students, Mahbubul Hoque said, “Students who are excelling in sports or cultural field need not go through the regular courses that are meant for general students. They can take a rather flexible and relevant course. Realising this, and the need of skill education for employability in institutions and organisations, we have created this flexible course curriculum specially meant for this category of students.”

He said that training for the first batch will be imparted soon. Students do not have to pay any admission fee or tuition fee, and they can even stay in the university campus by availing free food and lodging facility, he added.

Speaking to the participants, Dr B K Das referred to the song “We are in the same boat brother” by Paul Robson and said that the entire USTM family is with the new comer students at I Can I Will Academy. He said that to win the struggle of life everyone have to go forward together. The orientation was followed by counselling of students in different disciplines.

Among the talents in sports and cultural field who have taken admission in the first batch of the Academy was the international level sportsman Anyatam Rajkumar, the class 12 pass student from Guwahati who has recently created world record in Rowing at Global Games 2019 in Australia in DS (down syndrome) category.

“Anyatam has also made us proud by winning gold in World Games 2015 held in USA and silver in Asia Pacific Regional Games in 2013”, expressed Niru Dutta Rajkumari, Anyatam’s mother.