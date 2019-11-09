Ozzy Osbourne unveils first solo music in almost 10 years

Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Ozzy Osbourne has released “Under the graveyard”, his first single in nearly 10 years. The song is from his forthcoming album titled Ordinary Man, slated to be out in early 2020. The former Black Sabbath band member’s last-released solo album was Scream, in 2010. “This album was a gift from my higher power. It is proof to me that you should never give up,” Ozzy said about his latest work. Recorded in Los Angeles, the album features producer Andrew Watt on guitars, Duff McKagan (Guns N’ Roses) on bass and Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers) on drums. (IANS)