Paul justifies Residents Act

SHILLONG: Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) MDC Paul Lyngdoh said the ordinance on the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act is watertight and hoped that it is implemented in letter and spirit.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, he said the situation in Meghalaya is very vulnerable with over 19 lakh people left out from NRC in Assam.

“Looking at the situation, therefore we need effective laws. Currently, the situation is alarming and in addition to that, we share porous international border”, he said.

“At the same time we the indigenous people are still economically weak and are therefore prone to demographic invasion. It is an extraordinary situation that calls for extraordinary measures”, he said.

Lyngdoh said that when a law is implemented for the first time, panic reaction is bound to happen. However, he pointed out that a highly developed country that survives on tourism also has stringent measures in place.

“This ordinance makes us well guarded against illegal immigration. We need strong laws to deal with the situation”, he said.