Sonowal orders probe into midday meal irregularities in Assam

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday directed inquiry into the allegations sub-standard midday meals that are provided by contracted NGOs to the students in the government schools of the state and instructed for keeping earlier system of cooking midday meal in schools in vogue till the completion of inquiry.

In the aftermath of giving responsibility to NGOs to provide midday meal in schools, a lot of allegations regarding its quality of food being served to school children have been levelled.

The Chief Minister directed Principal Secretary of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department Biswaranjan Samal to conduct inquiry into the allegations and submit report within one month.

He also instructed for keeping earlier arrangements of providing midday meal by school authorities instead of NGOs till the inquiry is complete.

Besides allegation of sub-standard midday meal being served to students, there were allegation of school children suffering from food poisoning after consuming such meals.

In Silchar in Barak Valley of South Assam, police were engaged to escort the midday meal provided by the assigned NGO to schools after instances of clashes between midday meal provides with guardians and public who alleged low quality food being provided to school children.