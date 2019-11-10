Cantt board ward Commissioner held for rape

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG: The elected Ward Commissioner of Shillong Cantonment Board, Vikash Gupta, who unsuccessfully contested the last Assembly elections from South Shillong constituency as an NCP candidate, was arrested on Saturday on charges of allegedly raping an 18- year old girl.

Police said the mother of the 18-year- old reported to the police that her daughter was raped by the accused on November 6 in the city.

The incident was revealed after the victim drank phenyl in an attempt to commit suicide and was admitted at Woodland Hospital on November 7.

Following the report, the victim was medically examined at the hospital.

Police also said the victim is an ex-employee of Gupta.

The accused was later sent for medical examination by the police and subsequently sent to police custody.