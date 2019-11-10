GHADC chairman, son injured in road mishap

From Our Correspondent

TURA: Chairman of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council and senior NPP leader Denang T Sangma and his son were injured when the vehicle they were travelling in overturned near Watregre village, on Saturday morning.

Sangma with his son behind the wheels, were rushing to Tura to accompany Chief Minister Conrad Sangma in the 100 Drum Wangala Festival.

The chairman’s son lost control of the speeding vehicle and dashed against a wall on the side of the road causing the vehicle to overturn.

The GHADC chairman, who was in the front seat, broke his hand while his son sustained injury on his leg.