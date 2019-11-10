India hit artificial turf ahead of Afghanistan clash

NEW DELHI: With an eye on acclimatising to artificial turfs, the Senior Indian Men’s National Team which have started to assemble in Delhi from on Saturday ahead of their back to back FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifiers didn’t waste any time to hit the “artificial turf.”

The team underwent a passing session on Saturday (November 9, 2019) evening, followed by a short stretching session under strength and conditioning coach Luka Radman at the artificial turf of the HTC Sports Academy in New Delhi. The medical team was seen monitoring and taking notes of all players who were present.

The squad is scheduled to depart from India on Monday (November 11, 2019). Following the game against Afghanistan on November 14, they travel to Muscat to cross swords with Oman on November 19, 2019. Coach Igor Stimac mentioned that the match is “on an artificial turf” so they need to train in similar conditions to get acclimatised as soon as possible.

“There is a long travel in front of us, a different climate and a match on an artificial pitch. We needed to train on an artificial turf to get acclimatised soon,” he said. “It’s most important that we are together now and are concentrating on the upcoming games. We need to work on the players’ movements and passing. These days of training will be extremely crucial in order to stay on top of our preparation against Afghanistan,” the Head Coach stated on the sidelines of the training session.

“It is an away game, so we have to be more cautious and utilise the opportunities that we get. We are monitoring all the players and we’ll fix our strategy accordingly,” Stimac further said.