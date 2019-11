Awareness

The Lady Keane College cell for differently-abled will organsie a special awareness programme for the differently-abled students on the theme “Live Your Dreams” on November 13 in the college auditorium to create awareness on empowering students with disabilities.

Eid Milad

The Eid Milad Un Nabi Celebration Committee will take out a peaceful procession on the occasion of Eid Milad Un Nabi (birth anniversary of Prophet Hazrat Mohammad) on Sunday.