GHADC employees suspend proposed stir after assurance

TURA: Agitating employees of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) on Monday temporarily suspended their indefinite cease work due to begin from Tuesday after written assurance was given by the authorities that their five months’ salaries would be released before December.

A total of 23 months’ salaries of the employees are pending and the employees under the leadership of the Non Gazetted Employees Association had decided to begin their indefinite cease work from Tuesday when the authorities gave the assurance.

“We were assured in writing that one month’s salary would be released for now and another five months’ salary would also be released before December. As such we have decided to temporarily suspend our agitation,” an NGEA leader informed.

The leader however firmly asserted that it was merely suspending the agitation for the time being as assurance has been given but would take necessary steps to get all their pending salaries released.