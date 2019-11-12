GHADC staff suspend stir after salary assurance

TURA: Agitating employees of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) under the banner of Non Gazetted Employees Association (NGEA) on Monday suspended their indefinite cease work due to begin from Tuesday after written assurance was given by the authorities that a part of their pending salaries would be released before December.

The GHADC owes the employees 23 months’ salaries forcing them to decide to go on indefinite cease work from Tuesday.

“We were assured in writing that one month’s salary would be released for now and another five months’ salary would also be released before December. As such we have decided to suspend our agitation,” a leader of the NGEA said.

The leader, however, firmly asserted that it was merely suspending the agitation as assurance has been given, but would take all necessary steps to get all their pending salaries released.