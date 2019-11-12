Loopholes alleged in Home Guard recruitment

TURA: Various loopholes have been alleged in the recent recruitment drive held for various posts by the District Home Guard and Civil Defense in West Garo Hills with the Mindikgre Regional unit of the GSU dispatching a complaint letter to the Commandant.

In his complaint, the President of the local GSU unit, Greneth M Sangma alleged that during the recruitment drive which was held in Tura from October 11 to 14, a mere 4-5 candidates from entire South Garo Hills district were selected when there were a total of 182 vacant posts for SIs, Guardsman, Non-Combatant Employees (NCE), Drivers etc. According to the student leader, around 180-200 candidates from the district had appeared for the recruitment drive.

The GSU leader also alleged that during the recruitment process, only three CCTV cameras were installed and that timers including GPS equipments attached to some of the candidates were found to be malfunctioning.

Stating that the faulty selection process has deprived the regions candidates of a chance for employment, the GSU leader urged the concerned authority to review the selection procedure and to use stopwatch and wristwatch for the participants.