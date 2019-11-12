Three more Nigerians held

SHILLONG: Three more Nigerians were arrested by police while entering West Jaintia Hills without valid visa.

Acting on information, police detained the trio identified as Okafor Kelechukwu (22), Okolie Desmond (24) and Obilom Raymond (33) while entering Dawki from Bangladesh on Friday afternoon.

On enquiry, police learnt that they possessed valid passport, but their visas were not genuine. A case was registered with Dawki police station under various sections of Foreigners Act and Passport Act.

Police have urged people that if they have any information regarding those who facilitate illegal immigration from Bangladesh to India, they can intimate the nearest police station and that the name of the informant will be kept confidential.