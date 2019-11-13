Anti-graft panel asks public servants to declare assets

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Lokayukta has asked the state Chief Secretary, PS Thangkhiew, to ensure declaration of liabilities and assets by the public servants.

Public servants include the chief minister, ministers, MLAs and government officers among others.

The secretary of Meghalaya Lokayukta, R Rapthap, said the directive was issued by the Lokayukta, PK Musahary, on Monday.

While IAS officers are required to declare their assets and liabilities every year to their competent authorities, other state government officers should declare these to their respective heads of the departments. The directive also covers spouses and children of public servants.

At present, the elected representatives declare assets and liabilities only when they file affidavits before contesting elections.

The order is as per the provisions of Meghalaya Lokayukta Act 2014 based on a recent complaint lodged by an individual before the Lokayukta seeking details of the possessions of public servants.

The Lokayukta considered the application “taking into account the purpose sought to be achieved by the Meghalaya Lokayukta Act, 2014, which is mainly to inquire into allegations of corruption against certain public functionaries and matters concerned therewith and incidental thereto”. Every public servant is mandated to declare his assets and liabilities along with those of the spouse and dependent children to the “competent authority within 30 days from entering upon their office or if he is already holding office, upon the commencement of the Act.”