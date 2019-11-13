Burglary at SBI Selsella branch, shotgun stolen

TURA: Unidentified miscreants broke into the Selsella branch of the State Bank of India (SBI) on Saturday night with an intention to rob but instead took away a shotgun that was used by security at the bank.

Bank officials came to know of the break-in when they arrived for work on Monday morning only to find the lock on the back door of the building broken. While the robbers could not lay their hands on any money they took away a double barrel shotgun with cartridges that was kept inside and used by the bank security during office hours.

To prevent police from identifying them, the robbers also damaged the close circuit security television (CCTv) that monitored the inside of the bank premises.

Police suspect the burglary to be the handiwork of petty criminals and have launched an investigation into the break-in.