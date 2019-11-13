Chidambaram’s judicial custody extended till Nov 27

NEW DELHI: A Delhi Court on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram in the money laundering case relating to INX Media till November 27.

Chidambaram was produced before Special CBI Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar via video conferencing at the end of his judicial custody.

The video conferencing was conducted following security concerns as the lawyers at all district courts in Delhi are abstaining from work.

Chidambaram is being probed for his alleged involvement in irregularities in granting the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval to INX Media during his term as the Finance Minister.

