HDFC Bank to boost Meghalaya branch network

GUWAHATI: Leading private sector bank, HDFC Bank plans to add another six branches in Meghalaya to take it to 25 by the end of 2020, a year in which it will complete 15 years of operations in the hill state.

“We have reached out to about 75,000 customers in Meghalaya so far through 19 branches and our plan is to expand and reach out to the maximum number of individuals/families in the state. By the end of this fiscal, two more branches will be opened in the state,” Roshan Thapa, cluster head, HDFC Bank (Meghalaya), told The Shillong Times here on Wednesday.

HDFC Bank, which launched its Meghalaya operations in August 2005, currently has 19 branches in the state, of which three are in Tura, Williamnagar and Ampati in Garo Hills.

The private sector bank on Wednesday announced the completion of its 15th year of service in neighbouring Assam, a milestone which makes it one of the longest-serving private sector banks in the state.

“We have provided banking services to 2.5 lakh customers in the state. The bank has reached the most remote parts of the state through its network of 72 branches and 121 ATMs. With a presence in 27 districts, it is the largest private sector bank in the state bringing large unbanked segments into the banking fold,” Sandeep S Kumar, branch banking head, East and Northeast, HDFC Bank, said during the programme to mark the occasion here on Wednesday.

HDFC Bank, which currently has 136 branches across eight states of the Northeast, is eying 200 more branches in the region in the next few years. In Assam, the bank has a branch network presence of 56 per cent in semi-urban and rural areas, having directly employed between 2500 and 3000 individuals so far.

“Over the past 15 years, HDFC Bank has not only helped contribute towards economic development and employment generation for the people of Assam but also bring about holistic and sustainable change through its social initiatives in rural Assam. This is being done through Parivartan, the umbrella for all its social initiatives. Since the launch of Parivartan, we have impacted more than 15.53 lakh lives in Assam,” Kumar said.

