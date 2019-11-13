Justice Mohammad Rafiq takes oath as Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court

SHILLONG: Justice Muhammad Rafiq took oath as the Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court on Wednesday.

Governor of Meghalaya, Tathagata Roy administered the oath of office and secretary the newly-appointed Chief Justice at the Durbar Hall of the Raj Bhavan here.

Eminent others present on the occasion included Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma and his council of ministers, Chief Secretary, P.S. Thangkhiew, DGP R. Chandranathan, Acting Chief Justice, Hamar Singh Thangkhiew besides other senior officials of Meghalaya Government.

Talking to reporters after being sworn in as the new Chief Justice, Justice Rafiq told that he would accord priority to take up cases which had been pending for more than five years.

“I am told that there are 2500 cases pending in Subordinate Courts in the State. I will try to strengthen the computerization of the High Court and the subordinate courts. This will be my priority,” he said.

He will also try to boost to the Lok Adalat Movement and the medical cell in the court.

Justice Rafiq, 59, succeeds Ajay Kumar Mittal who is now the Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court. Justice Rafiq has become the eighth Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court.

Born in Churu, Rajasthan, Rafiq started his law practice in 1984. He practiced exclusively in Rajasthan High Court in almost all branches of law. He worked as an advocate from 1999 to 2006