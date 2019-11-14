Central Team visits flood affected Assam areas for final assessment

GUWAHATI : An Inter-Ministerial Team of Government of India has reached Assam on Thursday for final assessment of the most affected areas during last flood season in the State.

After a brief meeting on Friday chaired by Shri Kumar Sanjay Krishna, Addl. Chief Secretary, Revenue and DM Department and senior officials of Assam Government on the damage and loss of the human lives and property of various departments, the team has left for their field visit in concerned districts.

The team will visit the districts viz. Nagaon, Golaghat, Kokrajhar, Chirang, Hojai and Dima Hasao for an on-the-spot assessment of the situation in the wake of floods in 2019 in the state. During their visit, the team will interact and discuss with the district administration, concerned departmental officials and affected local communities of the districts. They will leave for New Delhi on November 15, 2019.

The team comprised of team leader Ajay Gangwar, advisor (Ops), National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), SB Tiwari, Under Secretary, Ministry of Rural Development, Jintu Das, Joint Director, Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmer Welfare, Rajiv Das, Assistant Director, Ministry of Power, Amarnath Singh, Director, Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance, V.D. Roy, Superintendent Engineer, Ministry of Jal Shakti, CWC, Guwahati and Abhishek Agarwal, Assistant Executive Engineer, Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways.