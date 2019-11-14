CM supports declaration of assets by public servants

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Wednesday said the direction of Meghalaya Lokayukta to public servants to disclose their assets and liabilities should be taken positively.

“If the decision has been taken, it is in the interest of the system as a whole and whatever has been decided should be taken positively,” the chief minister said while talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function.

The Meghalaya Lokayukta has asked the state Chief Secretary, PS Thangkhiew, to ensure declaration of liabilities and assets by the public servants.

Public servants include the chief minister, ministers, MLAs and government officers among others.

The secretary of Meghalaya Lokayukta, R Rapthap, said the directive was issued by the Lokayukta, PK Musahary, on Monday.

While IAS officers are required to declare their assets and liabilities every year, other state government officers should declare these to their respective heads of the departments.

The directive also covers spouses and children of public servants.

At present, elected representatives declare assets and liabilities only when they file affidavits before contesting elections.