Confusion over NH-127B site leads nokmas to claim project diversion  

PWD clarifies

TURA: Confusion over the actual site of implementation of the proposed NH-127B has led several a’kingland nokmas from West and East Garo Hills to believe that the said project which was supposed to come up at old Asanang to Williamnagar road via Samanda, has been replaced by the Integrated Road Transport Project with funding from the World Bank.

Welleni Ch Marak, the nokma of Rangmalgre A’king along with 9 other nokmas of a’kings located along the old Asanang to Williamnagar road, in a statement, expressed disappointment by claiming that the State Project- Integrated Road Transport Project was now being considered in place of the already proposed NH-127B project funded by Japanese International Corporation Agency (JICA). As per the claim by the nokmas, they were only just recently informed by authorities of the change of plans.

However, high ranking officials of PWD (Roads) inform that there was never a proposal to include the old Asanang to Williamnagar road via Samanda as part of the National Highway 127B. According to them, the implementation of the NH-127B would take place from Nongstoin via Shillong, Rongjeng, Jengjal and Samanda and from Goeragre via Babadam to Selsella and Phulbari areas in Garo Hills. Officials also added that this has always been the plan and there has been no diversion with regard to the project as claimed by the nokmas.

With regard to the proposed implementation of the Meghalaya Integrated Road Transport Project on the said road, the official said that the original plan was to repair the existing road without widening and without any kind of land acquisition.

“Our plan was to repair the old road without causing any major damage to public property. As there was to be no land acquisition, no compensation would be paid to the residents and perhaps this is why they are unhappy with the current project,” the official added.

Nokmas of several a’kings including Selbalgre, Romba A’dinggre, Timbogre, Chokagre, Pakwakgre, Rongsakgre, Bansamgre and Samanda along with Rangmalgre A’king Nokma, Welleni Ch Marak had earlier issued the joint statement. Interestingly, even as they opposed the current project, a demand for the repair of the old Williamnagar road was also made by the nokmas in their statement.