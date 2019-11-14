FB page on Assam police radar for “objectionable” posts

GUWAHATI: The crime branch of Assam police is keeping a close watch on social networking sites, including a Facebook page, in a bid to prevent “objectionable” posts which can flare up communal tension.

Assam police have noted several “objectionable” updates posted on a page, Assamese Online, in regard to the recent Ayodhya verdict of Supreme Court.

“The crime branch written a letter to Facebook to close down a public page, Assamese Online, after coming to know about objectionable updates which can be a threat to communal harmony and peace,” Guwahati police commissioner, Deepak Kumar told The Shillong Times here on Thursday.

According to reports, a case was registered a few years back against the page which had a different name.

The crime branch is now on the hunt for the administrator of the Facebook page.

“We are in touch with Facebook’s nodal officer in the country in a bid to trace the administrator of the page. As many as 15 such pages which have posted updates that are objectionable and can affect peace and harmony and flare up communal tension, are on our radar and some have been deleted,” Kumar said.

“Three to four pages have been found to be fake, while the people behind the other pages were counseled and the posts were deleted,” he said.

“The cyber dome of Assam Police is also monitoring social networking sites closely. We are taking measures to delete all such pages on social media and take action against the people responsible for spreading such objectionable updates,” the city police commissioner, said.

Kumar further said some people who don’t understand the repercussions of their actions might have posted such updates as well.