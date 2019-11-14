Guv inaugurates new machinery at RKM dispensary

Shillong: Governor of Meghalaya, Tathagata Roy inaugurated the new machinery at the Ramakrishna Mission Charitable Dispensary, Shillong.

The said dispensary and mobile medical services cater to the health needs of about 50000 urban and rural patients annually.

The Governor and others applauded the yeomen services of the organisation.

The vice-president of Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission Rev Swami Shivamayanandaji Maharaj who came from Ramakrishna Math, Belur math graced the occasion. Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission headquartered at Belur Math Kolkata has 205 centers all over the world.