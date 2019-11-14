Land Rover’s Defender to make appearance in Bond film

Land Rover’s New Defender will be making a starry appearance alongside Daniel Craig in the upcoming No Time To Die as the car has been used for several stunt sequences.

A teaser video released to announce Land Rover’s continued partnership with EON Productions, shows the new Land Rover Defender performing some stunts at the hands of the stunt team of the film.

It gives a behind-the-scenes view of stunt co-ordinator Lee Morrison and stunt driver Jess Hawkins at work. No Time To Die is the first movie to feature the New Defender, the latest vehicle to star in a James Bond car chase sequence. The New Defender has been tested by the 007 expert stunt team in the most extreme off-road conditions, demonstrating its unstoppable nature. ‘Designing and co-ordinating the action sequences for the Bond franchise requires a non-compromising mindset. We needed an unstoppable vehicle to help us battle against the elements, steep descents and river crossings so we chose the new Defender. I’m beyond impressed that the Defender is not only back but much, much better,’ said Morrison, James Bond Stunt Co-ordinator. Land Rover’s design team worked closely with Special Effects and Action Vehicles Supervisor Chris Corbould on the specifications of the Defenders in the film. (IANS)